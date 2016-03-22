Overview

Dr. Michael Metzger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Metzger works at Strafford Cardiology Associates in Rochester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.