Overview

Dr. Michael Metzger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Metzger works at South Palm Cardiovascular Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.