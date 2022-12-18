Dr. Michael Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Metzger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Metzger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Metzger works at
Locations
South Palm Cardiovascular Associates13550 S Jog Rd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 515-0080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Delray Medical Center5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
F/U visit for a triple bypass. Excellent care. All questions answered patiently and completely. Always excellent care.
About Dr. Michael Metzger, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235253899
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospitals-Lankenau
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Lehigh University
