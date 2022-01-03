Overview

Dr. Michael Metros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Metros works at Cherry Creek Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.