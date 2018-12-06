See All Dermatologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Michael Messina, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Messina, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Messina works at Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists
    44311 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 773-6616
    Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists
    43585 Monterey Ave Ste 7, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 773-6616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2018
    Dr. Messina was so flexible with me when I had severe acne and found a way around taking oral acne medications. I’ve been seeing him for 5+ years and my skin has never been better! Thank you so much!
    La quinta , CA — Dec 06, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Messina, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609073048
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Messina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messina works at Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Messina’s profile.

    Dr. Messina has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Messina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

