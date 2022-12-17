See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clermont, FL
Dr. Michael Messieh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Messieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Messieh works at Focus Orthopedics in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Focus Orthopedics
    841 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste 1B, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 243-6899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Joint Drainage

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I had my first appointment with Dr. Michael Messieth recently...I felt very comfortable with Doctor. You never know what to expect with a first time appointment. I had been experiencing soreness in my knee and tightness in my left thigh...it was affecting my gait and mobility. The xrays Cassie did were, thankfully, extensive. Doctor showed me that I had some arthritis, not only, in the knee, but also, in my hip...which was causing some of my discomfort. I was so glad to hear that knee or hip replacement were not options, both were in good shape. We opted for cortisone injections in my knee and hip. Most likely, I'll need more in the future, but I will keep Doctor apprised and we will react acccordingly. After some discussion with Doctor Messieth. I thanked Doctor and look forward to taking care of my well being with Doctor Messieth's help...Thank you
    Martin Morra — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Messieh, MD
    About Dr. Michael Messieh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1881601367
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Messieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messieh works at Focus Orthopedics in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Messieh’s profile.

    Dr. Messieh has seen patients for Joint Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Messieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

