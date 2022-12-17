Overview

Dr. Michael Messieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Messieh works at Focus Orthopedics in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.