Dr. Michael Meshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Meshad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Southern Cancer Center - Infirmary Clinic3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 302, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 625-6896Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Cancer Center - Daphne Clinic29653 Anchor Cross Blvd, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-6896Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
He saved my life.
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
