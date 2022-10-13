Dr. Michael Mesbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mesbah, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mesbah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nassau Ob Gyn Associates877 Stewart Ave Ste 3, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 794-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Mesbah for well over 20 years. He’s handled multiple surgeries and been there thru some of the most troubling times. He delivered my son. He is great with high risk pregnancy and complications. He was amazing with me when the fertility specialist had me give up all hope. And he reassured me and with out him I wouldn’t have my child. I wouldn’t ever want to be anywhere else.
About Dr. Michael Mesbah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396780276
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesbah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesbah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesbah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesbah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.