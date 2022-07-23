Overview

Dr. Michael Mertens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Mertens works at Heritage Medical Associates in Mount Juliet, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.