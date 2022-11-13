Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mersol-Barg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Mersol-Barg works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Reproductive Medicine41000 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 593-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mersol-Barg?
I have nothing but incredible things to say about Dr. Mersol-Barg, and the MRM staff. They came highly recommended to my husband and I. Hearing positive experiences from actual patients initially drew us to setting up a consultation, but meeting with Dr. Mersol-Barg sealed the deal. After struggling to get pregnant for quite awhile, and not having any answers as to why, we needed someone to give us some insight into what was going on, and hope for the future. With Dr. Mersol-Barg, we finally felt like there was someone in our corner who knew what our barriers were, and how to overcome them. He patiently explained our plan, and answered all of our “what if” and “if-then” questions every step of the way. We truly felt as though Dr. Mersol-Barg treated us like family. With his help, we welcomed our daughter in February, and we look forward to working with MRM to grow our family in the future.
About Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 38 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1275545634
Education & Certifications
- Oh St University Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mersol-Barg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mersol-Barg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mersol-Barg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mersol-Barg works at
Dr. Mersol-Barg speaks Yiddish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mersol-Barg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mersol-Barg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mersol-Barg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mersol-Barg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.