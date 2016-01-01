Dr. Michael Merkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Merkey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Merkey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norman, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Merkey works at
Locations
Norman Regional Providers-primary Care3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 300, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 307-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michael Merkey, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1568555886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Merkey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkey works at
Dr. Merkey has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Confusion and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkey.
