Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Proctor Hospital.
Locations
NuView Aesthetics & Reconstructive Surgery1499 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 488-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best experience of my life in cosmetic surgery. Dr Mercandetti captured my eyes as I was very young. My eyes look very warm and youthfull. The eye lift made my skin so beautiful. His staff were so experienced and kind and he was as well. I have had full eye and facelift in NY best Dr in America I would like to say Dr. Mercandetti qualifies for that title.
About Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Creole
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Coll Med
- Med Dental Ed Consortium-Suny Buffalo
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercandetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercandetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercandetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercandetti has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercandetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mercandetti speaks Creole.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercandetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercandetti.
