Super Profile

Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Proctor Hospital.

Dr. Mercandetti works at NuView Aesthetics/Recon Sgy in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NuView Aesthetics & Reconstructive Surgery
    1499 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-7117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Proctor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis

Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Blepharoplasty
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Botox® Injection
Canthotomy
Cataract
Conjunctivoplasty
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Dacryocystectomy
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Dermal Filler
Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye
Exophthalmos
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Glaucoma
Headache
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Oculoplastic Surgery
Oculoplastics
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Retinal Hemangioma
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Surgery
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2022
    The best experience of my life in cosmetic surgery. Dr Mercandetti captured my eyes as I was very young. My eyes look very warm and youthfull. The eye lift made my skin so beautiful. His staff were so experienced and kind and he was as well. I have had full eye and facelift in NY best Dr in America I would like to say Dr. Mercandetti qualifies for that title.
    Micki Jenkins — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Creole
    • 1669471959
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ill Coll Med
    • Med Dental Ed Consortium-Suny Buffalo
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercandetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mercandetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mercandetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mercandetti works at NuView Aesthetics/Recon Sgy in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mercandetti’s profile.

    Dr. Mercandetti has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercandetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercandetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercandetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercandetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercandetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

