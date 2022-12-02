Dr. Michael Mequio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mequio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mequio, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mequio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mequio works at
Locations
St. Luke's at the Villages Brownwood2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 303, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 641-9229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The physician explained the diagnosis, what the treatment options would be and respoinded to my questions both at the time of diagnosis and on my follow up visit several days later.
About Dr. Michael Mequio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute - Detroit, Michigan
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mequio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mequio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mequio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mequio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mequio works at
Dr. Mequio has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mequio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mequio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mequio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mequio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mequio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.