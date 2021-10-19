Dr. Michael Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mendoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mendoza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants23 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-3577
Metz Glen W MD Office601 E Romie Ln Ste 1, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 375-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendoza is a very good Dr. He spends time with you answers your questions.
About Dr. Michael Mendoza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902989668
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Advanced Endoscopic Fellowship
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.