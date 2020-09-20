Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mena, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mena, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2051 Hamill Rd Ste 403, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-2081
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mena?
Very caring and conscientious doctor. Highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Mena, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831126242
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.