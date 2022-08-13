Overview

Dr. Michael Meltzer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hainesport, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Meltzer works at Virtua Primary Care - Hainesport in Hainesport, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

