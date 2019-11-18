Overview

Dr. Michael Melnick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Melnick works at Advocate Medical Group in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.