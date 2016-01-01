Dr. Michael Melman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Melman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Conejo Children's Medical Group558 N Ventu Park Rd Ste D, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 360-4766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Emory Univ Sch Med
- Emory Univ Sch Med|Emory University
- State University Of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Melman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melman.
