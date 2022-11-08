Overview

Dr. Michael Mello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Mello works at GLENDALE ADVENTIST MEDICAL CENTER in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.