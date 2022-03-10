Dr. Michael Mellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mellman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Mellman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boynton Beach Endocrinology PA10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 374-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellman?
Reviews are often the result of the outcome of your visit. Dr. Mellman was one of the more detailed and supportive doctors I've visited. Discussed in detail the procedure, repeated items I showed of concern. He put me at ease at my first visit. The procedure was as he explained, in plain non-medical lingo. All worked out but I always felt in good hands.
About Dr. Michael Mellman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1184732489
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Sloan Kettering Meml Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellman works at
Dr. Mellman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mellman speaks French and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.