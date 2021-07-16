Dr. Michael Mellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Mellis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia ENT Associates19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 301, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7903Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Northern Virginia ENT Associates - 11860 Town Center Dr Ste 225, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7965TuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday9:15am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellis?
Dr Mellis is a fantastic doctor who I travel far to see. He is incredibly caring and genuinely cares about people and their well-being. His office staff is kind and has gone out their way to accommodate my schedule and time. I highly recommend you give them a chance. They’re a busy small office trying to do their best.
About Dr. Michael Mellis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1720052178
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellis works at
Dr. Mellis has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.