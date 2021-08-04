Overview

Dr. Michael Melgar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Melgar works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.