Overview

Dr. Michael Mekjian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Mekjian works at Gastro Health in Plantation, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.