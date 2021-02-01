Overview

Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Meininger works at Meininger Plastic Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.