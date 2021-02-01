Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Meininger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Sayeg Plastic Surgery Center36880 Woodward Ave Ste 203, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 269-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was caring did great work as well as his staff.
About Dr. Michael Meininger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital-Atlanta
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meininger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meininger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Meininger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meininger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meininger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meininger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.