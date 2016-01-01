Dr. Michael Mega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mega, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Cognitive Health10200 Sw Eastridge St, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 207-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Providence Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Mega, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Va Med Center Georgetown University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- UCSB
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mega has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mega accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mega.
