Dr. Michael Meese, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Meese, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Center17 Elm Ave Fl 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 968-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR.Meese and his staff treat you like family with professionalism with extraordinary medical skills. If you need a doctor with these high ratings then Dr. Meese is the Orthopedic for you . He is 100 per cent their for you . Personalty treat me with great results .
About Dr. Michael Meese, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588773758
Education & Certifications
- Penn State U/Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meese speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Meese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meese.
