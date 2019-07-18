See All Oncologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Michael McPhee, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McPhee, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. McPhee works at AHMG Breast Surgery at Altamonte in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Altamonte Springs
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 231, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-5214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Aggressive Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Desmoid Tumor Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leiomyosarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2019
    The most intelligent, caring, knowledgeable breast cancer surgeron! I am very thankful for being under his care along with his staff!
    Jan — Jul 18, 2019
    About Dr. Michael McPhee, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McPhee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPhee works at AHMG Breast Surgery at Altamonte in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. McPhee’s profile.

    Dr. McPhee has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

