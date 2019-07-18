Dr. McPhee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McPhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McPhee, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 231, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5214
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The most intelligent, caring, knowledgeable breast cancer surgeron! I am very thankful for being under his care along with his staff!
About Dr. Michael McPhee, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285685495
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester County Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. McPhee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPhee has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McPhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPhee.
