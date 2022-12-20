Dr. Michael McNulty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McNulty, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McNulty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Orthopedic Specialists2731 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-6351
Lmg LLC1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 897-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNulty answered all my questions, and addressed my immediate need I highly recommend him. He is a very caring and compassionate physician.
About Dr. Michael McNulty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1295938892
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, Alabama, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship & AO International, Auckland New Zealand, Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNulty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNulty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.