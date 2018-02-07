Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washingtion School Of Med|University Of Washington Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. McNamara works at
Alaska Orthopedic Specialists4015 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 201, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (855) 563-7306Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alaska Regional Hospital
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr McNamara is an excellent Dr! He has performed multiple surgeries for family members- atleast 2 shoulders, one wrist, one elbow! He is very personable, and attentive, in addition to being exceptionally up to speed with the latest technology to assist in his surgeries and patient care. He has friendly staff and a nice office. He always gets to know his patients, He is a man of principal and integrity- worth knowing professionally and casually. " Dr Mike" is loved by many around the world!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457330961
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio, Tx|University of Texas Health Science Ctr
- Tacoma General Allenmore Hospital|Tacoma General Hospital
- University Of Washingtion School Of Med|University Of Washington Medical School
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.