Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI.



Dr. McNamara works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.