Dr. Michael McMullan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Mississippi Med College and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Child Development Clinic2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
I didn't understand allot of what was going on when i first went to this wonderful man(doctor)-but the last 5 years he has kindly, patiently and with great knowledge helped me and my family to understand-If you need someone to help you this guy and his wonderful team can do it!
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104857036
- University Miss Med Center
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Mississippi Med College
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Dr. McMullan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMullan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMullan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McMullan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMullan.
