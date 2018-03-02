Dr. Michael McMann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McMann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McMann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. McMann works at
Locations
-
1
The Queen's Medical Center - West O'ahu91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 202, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 677-2733
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMann?
Dr. McMann and his team are excellent. They answered all my questions and concerns. I was informed on what to expect day-before, day-of, and day-after operation. They're all very friendly and knowledgeable. Overall you get more of a family vibe with the staff than what you could expect at your traditional doctor clinic. I've recommended McMann Eye Institute in Hawaii to all of my friends and family. Mahalo Dr. McMann!
About Dr. Michael McMann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1215941190
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Madigan Army Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Clemson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMann works at
Dr. McMann speaks Ilocano and Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McMann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.