Overview

Dr. Michael McMann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. McMann works at McMann Eye Institute in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.