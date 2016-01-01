Dr. Michael McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McMahon, MD
Dr. Michael McMahon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brenham, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital.
Scott & White Clinic - Medical Parkway539 Medical Pkwy, Brenham, TX 77833 Directions (979) 353-5509
St Joseph Health College Station Hospital1604 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 764-5100
Texas Regional Eye Center3811 Sagebriar Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 764-5100Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
- CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.