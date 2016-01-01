Overview

Dr. Michael McMahon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brenham, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital.



Dr. McMahon works at Scott & White Clinic - Medical Parkway in Brenham, TX with other offices in College Station, TX and Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.