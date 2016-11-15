Dr. Michael McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McLean, MD
Dr. Michael McLean, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, California Hospital Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Internal Medicine711 W College St Ste 560, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 628-3592
Charles Wiseman MD201 S Alvarado St Ste 321, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-7800
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Kind, professional and compassionate. I had major surgery, and he was excellent and did a great job which was confirmed by my other doctors. His manner is gentle yet direct. The nurses are also top notch and very helpful.
Cardiothoracic Surgery
24 years of experience
English, Spanish
- University Of Southern California
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
