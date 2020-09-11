Dr. Michael McKinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McKinney, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McKinney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Dr. McKinney works at
Locations
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Main Office349 Bogle St Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-0599
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mom was having some dizziness and was ordered a 72hrs testing by her regular cardiology and the results was that she needs a pacemaker ASAP I received the results on a Friday afternoon, they set an appointment with Dr. McKinney for Monday morning and by Thursday my mom was already at the hospital with her pacemaker put in, I really recommend him, I was scared and so as my mom, but he explained everything clear, I love the way that they treat my mom.
About Dr. Michael McKinney, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295724771
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- University Ala
- University Of Alabama Birmingham (Uab)
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Mississippi State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.