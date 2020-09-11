Overview

Dr. Michael McKinney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. McKinney works at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.