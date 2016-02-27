Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3672
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
compassionate, answered questions and took a lot of time with me
- Neurotology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Otologic Med Grp
- Mass EE Infirm
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna works at
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
