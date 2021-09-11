See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (26)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. McKenna works at www.painmds.com in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mckenna and Ruggeroli Pain Specialists
    6070 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 307-7700
  2. 2
    8465 W Sahara Ave Ste 111-419, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 334-0260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Unfortunately, Dr. McKenna retired. He helped myself and my family immensely. We cannot find an adequate replacement physician and have traveled to LA, Phoenix and SLC. Compassion and technical skills are rare in pain management and we all miss Dr. McKenna.
    Sep 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael McKenna, MD
    About Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093736571
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenna works at www.painmds.com in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. McKenna’s profile.

    Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.