Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McKenna, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McKenna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mckenna and Ruggeroli Pain Specialists6070 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 307-7700
- 2 8465 W Sahara Ave Ste 111-419, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 334-0260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenna?
Unfortunately, Dr. McKenna retired. He helped myself and my family immensely. We cannot find an adequate replacement physician and have traveled to LA, Phoenix and SLC. Compassion and technical skills are rare in pain management and we all miss Dr. McKenna.
About Dr. Michael McKenna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093736571
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna works at
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.