Dr. Michael McInnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McInnis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. McInnis works at
Locations
Methodist Mansfield Medical Group252 Matlock Rd Ste 130, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 242-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McInnis is very thorough and takes his time when he sees you. He is easy to talk to and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael McInnis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Southern Methodist University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McInnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McInnis works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McInnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInnis, there are benefits to both methods.