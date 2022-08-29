Dr. Michael McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGuire, MD
Dr. Michael McGuire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. McGuire works at
Lake Forest Medical Associates800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7657
Northwestern Medical Group2701 Patriot Blvd Ste 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7657
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr McGuire fixed my slow urinating problem , using the “Green light procedure “. As a bonus, he cleaned up the area, which improved my ejaculations during sex with my beloved wife. Nice to have a Expert as your Doctor.
About Dr. Michael McGuire, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821018185
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
