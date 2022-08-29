Overview

Dr. Michael McGuire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. McGuire works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.