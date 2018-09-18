Overview

Dr. Michael McGuire, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. McGuire works at West Chester Gastrointestinal Group in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.