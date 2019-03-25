Dr. McGuiness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McGuiness, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael McGuiness, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas.
McGuiness Dermatology6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 316-4555Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
McGuiness Dermatology6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 615-1735Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very nice and very great doctor in his field. I also love his PA and she is very knowledgeable and pleasant.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1922057744
- University of Texas
Dr. McGuiness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuiness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuiness has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuiness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGuiness speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuiness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuiness.
