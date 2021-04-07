Dr. Michael McGriff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGriff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGriff, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McGriff, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. McGriff works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Spine Institute8640 E County Road 466 Ste A, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 600-5613
Hawaii Medical Skin Care55 Merchant St Ste 1540, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 226-3165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are very pleasant, they make you feel comfortable and the laser procedure and biopsy were pretty much painless. The results take time but I very satisfied.
About Dr. Michael McGriff, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Oregon
Dr. McGriff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGriff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGriff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGriff works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. McGriff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGriff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGriff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGriff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.