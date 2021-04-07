See All Dermatologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. Michael McGriff, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McGriff, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. McGriff works at Lakeview Healthcare System in The Villages, FL with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Spine Institute
    8640 E County Road 466 Ste A, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 600-5613
  2. 2
    Hawaii Medical Skin Care
    55 Merchant St Ste 1540, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 226-3165

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 07, 2021
    He and his staff are very pleasant, they make you feel comfortable and the laser procedure and biopsy were pretty much painless. The results take time but I very satisfied.
    Pamela Beck — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Michael McGriff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952337966
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon
