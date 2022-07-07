Overview

Dr. Michael McGraw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. McGraw works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.