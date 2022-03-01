Dr. Michael McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGrath, MD
Dr. Michael McGrath, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Maine Medical Partners Card Sgy818 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 773-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Michael McGrath did heart surgery on me on March 6, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland and yes I would recommend him to anyone. He replaced my Aortic Valve and if it weren't for him I wouldn't be here today. I think of him all the time and if I ever need to come back I hope and pray he would be there for me again. Thank You Mr. McGrath and whenever I get to Portland again I am hoping to visit the office to say Hi.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740271535
- Childrens Hospital
- Cedars Sinai MC
- Cedars Sinai MC
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
