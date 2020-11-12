Dr. Michael McGlamry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGlamry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGlamry, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael McGlamry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. McGlamry works at
Locations
-
1
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates102 Mary Alice Park Rd Ste 201, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 262-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGlamry?
I have been seeing Dr. McGlamry for years for chronic plantar fasciitis and don't think I could find a better doctor. His office staff is always friendly. I would reccomend Dr. McGlamry to anyone looking for a great podiatrist.
About Dr. Michael McGlamry, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588620009
Education & Certifications
- Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGlamry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGlamry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGlamry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGlamry works at
Dr. McGlamry speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGlamry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGlamry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGlamry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGlamry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.