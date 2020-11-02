Dr. Michael McGinity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGinity, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael McGinity, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. McGinity works at
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9060Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband was a patient of his as a result of neuropathy in his legs and feet and we were very pleased with the operation and outcome. We loved his candidness and bedside manor. Thank you so very much for the amazing service you provide.
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1275828410
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
