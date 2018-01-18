Overview

Dr. Michael McGee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGee works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.