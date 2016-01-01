Dr. Michael McGarrity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarrity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGarrity, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McGarrity, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McGarrity works at
Locations
Hanover Medical Specialists PA1515 Doctors Cir Bldg A, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-5182
Wilmington Office1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-9701
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael McGarrity, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- SUNY Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
