Dr. Michael McFadden, MD

Pain Management
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael McFadden, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Vincennes, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. McFadden works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Vincennes, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Huntingburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Good Samaritan Hospital Satellite Lab
    545 Willow St, Vincennes, IN 47591 (812) 477-7246
    Advanced Pain Care Clinic
    5320 Weston Rd Ste B, Evansville, IN 47712 (812) 477-7246
    Advanced Pain Care Clinic
    1013 N Main St, Huntingburg, IN 47542 (812) 437-7246
    Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1101 Professional Blvd Ste 104, Evansville, IN 47714

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
    Accepts most major Health Plans.
• Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 02, 2022
    Excellent doctor. Gave me my life back.
    — Jan 02, 2022
    About Dr. Michael McFadden, MD

    Pain Management
    28 years of experience
    English
    1437156189
    Education & Certifications

    Pain Management - Washington University School of Medicine
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine - M.D.
    Southeast Missouri State University
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McFadden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFadden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McFadden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McFadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. McFadden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFadden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFadden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFadden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

