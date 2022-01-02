Dr. Michael McFadden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFadden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McFadden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McFadden, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Vincennes, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine - M.D..
Locations
Good Samaritan Hospital Satellite Lab545 Willow St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions (812) 477-7246
Advanced Pain Care Clinic5320 Weston Rd Ste B, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 477-7246
Advanced Pain Care Clinic1013 N Main St, Huntingburg, IN 47542 Directions (812) 437-7246
Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center1101 Professional Blvd Ste 104, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFadden?
Excellent doctor. Gave me my life back.
About Dr. Michael McFadden, MD
- Pain Management
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management - Washington University School of Medicine
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine - M.D.
- Southeast Missouri State University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFadden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFadden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. McFadden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFadden.
