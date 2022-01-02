Overview

Dr. Michael McFadden, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Vincennes, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine - M.D..



Dr. McFadden works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Vincennes, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Huntingburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.