Dr. Michael McDonough, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Clare1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Ohio State University Hospital|University of Texas Health Science Center|Wayne State University
- St Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDonough using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.