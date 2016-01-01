See All Radiation Oncologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Michael McDonough, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael McDonough, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. McDonough works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
    Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Clare
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael McDonough, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1477524841
Education & Certifications

  • Ohio State University Hospital|University of Texas Health Science Center|Wayne State University
  • St Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

