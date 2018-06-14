Overview

Dr. Michael McDonnell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. McDonnell works at Jackson Obgyn Plc. in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.